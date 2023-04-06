Alvin Bragg Calls Out Jim Jordan For Trying To Undermine Trump Criminal Case With Harassment And Intimidation

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg responded to Rep. Jim Jordan’s subpoena of Mark Pomerantz by calling out his attempt to undermine the Trump criminal case.

Bragg issued a statement in response to Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee:

Bragg was correct. House Republicans have no business interfering in a New York criminal investigation. If the defendant were named Donald Jones instead of Donald Trump, Jim Jordan would not care about the criminal charges in Manhattan.

DA Bragg does not appear to be moved by the political game-playing of Jordan and other House Republicans. Speaker Kevin McCarthy tried to plant the seed for a Republican DA to go after Joe Biden.

House Republicans don’t have the authority to do anything substantive to derail the criminal case against Trump, so they are playing politics and putting on a show.

Alvin Bragg isn’t playing along. He knows what Jim Jordan and others are trying to do, so he calls them out at every turn.