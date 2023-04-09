Biden’s Easter Message Is Hope And Class As Trump Melts Down

Facebook

President Biden issued an Easter message of hope, joy, renewal, and rebirth as Trump melted down at Mar-a-Lago.

President Biden’s message as provided to PoliticusUSA:



Jill and I join Christians around the world in celebrating Easter Sunday, a day of hope and joy, renewal and rebirth. It marks the end of Lent, a period of sacrifice and contemplation. And it commemorates Christ’s Resurrection, a powerful reminder of God’s love and the promise of redemption for us all.

During Lent and especially on Good Friday, we held in our hearts all those who are suffering from threats of violence and persecution, grief and isolation, and illness, poverty, and other hardships.

Today, we hold close the Easter message that nothing – not even death – can match the power of faith, hope, and love. And we remember Jesus’ sacrifice and recommit ourselves to love God with all our hearts and to love our neighbors as ourselves, embracing His call to treat one another with compassion.

To all those gathering in churches and homes around the world today, happy Easter and may God bless and keep you.

Meanwhile, something else was happening at the alleged Mar-a-Lago crime scene:

HAPPY EASTER TO ALL, INCLUDING THOSE THAT DREAM ENDLESSLY OF DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY BECAUSE THEY ARE INCAPABLE OF DREAMING ABOUT ANYTHING ELSE, THOSE THAT ARE SO INCOMPETENT THEY DON’T REALIZE THAT HAVING A BORDER AND POWERFUL WALL IS A GOOD THING, & HAVING VOTER I.D., ALL PAPER BALLOTS, & SAME DAY VOTING WILL QUICKLY END MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD, & TO ALL OF THOSE WEAK & PATHETIC RINOS, RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRATS, SOCIALISTS, MARXISTS, & COMMUNISTS WHO ARE KILLING OUR NATION, REMEMBER, WE WILL BE BACK!

Trump is spiraling and lumping all of his conspiracy theories together.

President Biden’s message is one of hope and love, as Trump is a dark cloud who wants to burn it all down to avoid personal accountability for his actions.

The differences between Biden and Trump go much deeper than politics. Presidential character and attitudes help to shape the tone of the country. Biden projects hope and compassion. Trump is a bottomless well of fear, anger, and self-centeredness.

The contrast between the two could determine the future of America if voters are given the choice between Trump and Biden in 2024.