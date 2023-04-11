Alvin Bragg Just Sued Jim Jordan To Block His Trump Prosecution Interference

Facebook

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has sued Rep. Jim Jordan to stop his efforts to interfere in Trump’s criminal prosecution.

NBC News reported:

Bragg’s suit asks the court to block a subpoena issued by Jordan to Pomerantz. Jordan, R-Ohio, wants Pomerantz to sit for a deposition as part of the Judiciary panel’s investigation into the indictment of Trump. The former president pleaded not guilty last week to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to his alleged role in hush money payments toward the end of his 2016 presidential campaign.

“Chairman Jordan’s subpoena is an unconstitutional attempt to undermine an ongoing New York felony criminal prosecution and investigation,” Bragg said in a statement Tuesday. “As our complaint details, this is an unprecedented, illegitimate interference by Congress that lacks any legal merit and defies basic principles of federalism.”

It is going to be difficult for Jim Jordan to win in court because Congress has no legal merit or legislative intent in the House investigation of Alvin Bragg. House Republicans have no constitutionally mandated oversight power over a local district attorney.

The best that Jordan and his allies have offered as a rationale is that they are considering changing some laws but considering changing some laws and having legal merit or constitutional authority to investigate are very different things.

Bragg’s lawsuit also stops Jordan’s ‘investigation’ dead in its tracks. DA Bragg could keep Jordan tied up in court for a very long time.

Rep. Jordan is in way over his head, and he has been outplayed by Alvin Bragg.