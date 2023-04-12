Jimmy Kimmel Explains To Trump That The Cops Were Not Crying But Laughing At Him

Facebook

Jimmy Kimmel took apart Trump’s claim that the cops were crying while booking him and explained that the cops were actually laughing at him.

Video:

Kimmel played a clip of Trump saying, “They were incredible when I went to the courthouse which is also a prison in a sense they signed me in, and I’ll tell you people were crying people that worked there professionally work there that have no problems putting in murderers and they see everybody it’s tough tough place and they were crying they were actually crying.”

Jimmy Kimmel responded, “Yeah. No, no they were actually laughing they were sometimes that looks like crying you know sometimes you laugh hard enough it turns into crying but it starts as laughing, and then can you imagine this man thinks people were crying because he got in trouble for golf course humping a porn star it’s mind-boggling and it never stops.”

Kimmel was correct. It doesn’t ever stop with Trump. The interview with Tucker Carlson was a disaster. Trump made the story up about the people crying while arresting and processing him.

When Trump refers to himself as sir, it has always been a tell that he is lying, and by my count, he had at least three sir stories in the video above.

Trump isn’t fooling anyone, but himself. Late-night comedians like Jimmy Kimmel are going to town on his delusional lies.