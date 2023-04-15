Even At Nearly 3 AM, Joe Biden Was Still Putting The Screws To Kevin McCarthy

Facebook

President Biden returned from his trip to Ireland at nearly 2:45 AM, took questions from the press, and turned up the heat on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Here is a transcript as provided to PoliticusUSA by The White House:

Q Any update on the debt ceiling? Will you speak with Speaker McCarthy in the coming weeks on that?

THE PRESIDENT: Of course, I’ll speak to him. Show me his budget. That old expression — “show me your budget.” You know, he — we agreed early on, I’d lay down a budget, which I did on March 9th, and he’d lay down a budget. I don’t know what we’re negotiating if I don’t know what they want, what they’re going to do.

McCarthy reportedly can’t get House Republicans together enough to agree on a budget, so he is trashing his own leadership team.

For those who will seek to make Biden’s age an issue in the 2024 campaign consider that he just got off an international fight, took questions from reporters, and turned up the heat on Kevin McCarthy regarding the debt ceiling all as the clock was approaching 3 AM ET.

Trump was such a notoriously bad traveler that international trips were regarded as a nightmare. Trump reportedly got fatigued after just two days overseas.

President Biden has more energy than some people who are half his age, and even in the middle of the night, he was still up and keeping the debt ceiling pressure on Kevin McCarthy.