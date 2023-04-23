Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Exposes The Real Reason Why Republicans Are Obsessed With Culture Wars

Facebook

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said that Republicans are pushing nothing but culture war issues because they have no plan to make lives better.

Video:

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez was asked to describe the GOP’s vision on MSNBC’s Inside with Jen Psaki.

She answered:

The reason Republicans are so focused on these culture wars and they’re so fixated on Trans Americans and LGBT Americans, and they’re fixated on what women do with their bodies it’s because they do not have a plan to improve the lives of working people across the country. They just don’t.

We haven’t heard a single hearing or idea that would fundamentally make people’s material lives better. They have no plan on health care, they have no plan on our economy. And in order to distract from their lack of vision, they are trying to attack some of the most vulnerable Americans in this country.

The House Republican caucus is Trumpism in action. The GOP plan is to distract the nation from the fact that they are intellectually empty with issues meant to divide the country.

House Republicans would rather talk about trans kids playing sports than what they will do about inflation and why they want to increase unemployment and decrease food assistance for those in need with their debt limit bill.

The deadline to raise the debt limit is approaching, putting the House Republican priorities in the spotlight.

House Republicans have been governing as if all of America is Fox News, but they are about to discover that culture war distractions will not play well if they attempt to push the country into default.