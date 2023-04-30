Dark Brandon Made An Appearance At The White House Correspondents Dinner

Facebook

President Biden closed his remarks at the White House Correspondents Dinner by putting on his aviators and introducing the world to Dark Brandon.

Video:

Biden said as he introduced comedian Roy Wood Jr., “I’m going to turn this over to Roy. Roy, the podium is yours. I’m going to be fine with your jokes, but I’m not sure about Dark Brandon.”

Joe Biden is the kind of guy who spends his weekends going to church, bike riding with his grandkids, and eating ice cream cones..

Dark Brandon is the guy who on live television got Republicans to agree not to cut Social Security and Medicare during the State Of The Union.

Kevin McCarthy thinks that he can hostage take and force Joe Biden to agree to cut spending through negotiations on the debt limit, but the person that he is actually arguing with is Dark Brandon.

The Dark Brandon meme has stuck because there is truth behind. The media and Republicans underestimate Joe Biden.

President Biden plays into the image of being a nice grandfather who likes bipartisanship and tells lots of stories about his parents and Delaware, but the politician who has been successful for more than 50 years is beneath all of that.

The media and Republicans seem to be making the same mistake and underestimating Biden heading into 2024, which could set the stage for four more years of Dark Brandon in the White House.