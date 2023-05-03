Jamie Raskin Releases New Info Exposing GOP Biden Classified Docs Lies

Facebook

House Oversight Committee ranking member Rep. Jaime Raskin (D-MD) has released new information that counters false statements made by Chair James Comer (R-KY) about the Biden team handling of classified documents.

Comer has been engaging in racist conspiracy theories about Kathy Chung, former Assistant to then-Vice President Joe Biden.

Chair Comer refused to release the full transcript of Chung’s interview with the committee but has instead appeared on conservative media to make false claims about Chung, who is South Korean being involved with the Chinese government.

Rep. Raskin said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

Since launching their investigation into then-Vice President Biden’s handling of classified records, Committee Republicans have peddled false claims and racist innuendo to distract from their unwillingness to investigate former President Trump’s mishandling of and refusal to turn over hundreds of classified records retained at his Mar-a-Lago Club.

Committee Republicans have also refused to seek any information about former Vice President Mike Pence’s mishandling of classified documents. Today’s memo shows the extent to which Committee Republicans have lied about Ms. Chung, including the purpose of her position in the White House, in an effort to land airtime on Fox News and Newsmax. To provide the American people a full accounting of the facts, Chairman Comer should publicly release all transcripts in this investigation.

Comer has claimed that Chung was hired to move classified documents based on Hunter Biden’s recommendation, which is a claim that Chung’s interview transcript refutes.

House Republicans are not releasing full transcripts of interviews, giving Democrats access to evidence and witnesses, and have tried to conduct their investigation in secret while releasing cherry pieces of the transcript.

Chairman Comer is doing the same thing that Jim Jordan got caught doing with his investigations on the Judiciary Committee. Comer and Jordan aren’t finding actual evidence to support their conspiracy theories and help Donald Trump so they are trying to invent evidence to support their conspiracy theories.