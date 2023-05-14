Trump Lumps Moms In With Fascists In Mother’s Day Message Disaster

Facebook

Trump put out a Mother’s Day message that managed to put mothers together with fascists and communists.

Trump wrote on Truth Social:



Happy Mother’s Day to ALL, in particular the Mothers, Wives and Lovers of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, and Communists who are doing everything within their power to destroy and obliterate our once great Country. Please make these complete Lunatics and Maniacs Kinder, Gentler, Softer and, most importantly, Smarter, so that we can, quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!



This is along same line as Trump’s usual social media holiday posts wishing those that he considers haters a losers a happy holidays. The difference is that this time Trump has managed to take America’s moms and put them in the same sentence as fascists, leftists, and communists.

Donald Trump is the person that is currently in a position to the be them messenger to the Republican Party to every single family in America.

Trump thinks that he is spreading his MAGA gospel, but he continues to demonstrate his constant narcissistic self-interest and extremism. In the same week that he was found guilty of sexual abuse, the former president made it clear that he sees moms in the same category as communists and fascists ahead of the 2024 election.

