Mike Pence Ignores The Fact That Almost Everyone Hates Him And Files Paperwork To Run For President

Former vice president Mike Pence is disliked by both supporters of Trump and the left, but the universal contempt has not stopped him from filing the paperwork to run for president.

ABC News reported, “Former Vice President Mike Pence filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission Monday to launch his presidential campaign.The paperwork marks the start of a long-anticipated 2024 bid for Pence, which will put him in the middle of a crowded GOP primary field that also features Donald Trump, the former president Pence served under, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, considered by most to be Trump’s most serious Republican challenger.”

Mike Pence Only Has One Problem: Virtually No One Likes Him

Pence made it clear that he was running on Saturday when he claimed to have heard his calling from God about the 2024 campaign.

If there is one thing that can be counted on in every presidential election cycle, it is that at least one Republican will say that God has told them to run for president. Usually, when a potential candidate doesn’t have supporters or good polling numbers, they can always count on God to put the bug in their ear about launching a presidential campaign.

Trump’s supporters literally tried to kill Mike Pence on 1/6. Many in the MAGA crowd think Pence is the antichrist. Pence has no shot with the left because is a bigotry OG. Before there were Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley screaming about woke, there was Mike Pence as governor of Indiana.

Pence and Sen. Tim Scott will immediately commence a holy war for evangelical voters that could end up being the battle for fourth place in the Republican primary.

Mike Pence is running for president because this was always the plan, but he’s got no chance of becoming the Republican nominee.