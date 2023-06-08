Trump Has Apparently Committed So Many Crimes That He’s Not Sure What He’s Indicted For

Facebook

Donald Trump has apparently committed so many crimes that he had to assume that he was indicted for the classified documents, but he wasn’t totally sure.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is “secured” by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time.

I have been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM. I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!

This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America. We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!

How many crimes did Donald Trump commit? If anyone else got indicted, they wouldn’t have to take a guess why or sort through all of the potential crimes that they have done and pick one.

I get it. Trump won’t know for sure, but he should have a solid hunch.

Jack Smith is also investigating Trump’s attempted coup, so it is always possible that Trump could be indicted for something related to the Espionage Act or trying to overthrow the United States government.

Either way, Trump is not sure what he is indicted for, but whatever it is, he is claiming that he didn’t do it.

Nothing says an innocent man like having to sort through a mental list of crimes to narrow down the indictment options.