Fox News reportedly duped by fake Melania at Trump arraignment.

Fox News claimed that Trump aide Margo Martin a.k.a. “Fake Melania” was the former first lady during their coverage of Trump’s arraignment.

Video:

Fox, that’s Margo Martin. Sometimes referred to as “fake Melania.” pic.twitter.com/nEHFeeIhlh — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 13, 2023

Journalists have had no sighting of Melania Trump in Miami, but Martin remains in Trump’s employ and circle.

Here is a picture of Margo Martin:

At least he kept on Melania's body double I guess. https://t.co/va2bGOPOBF — Schooley (@Rschooley) June 1, 2023

Martin doesn’t really look like Melania Trump. She doesn’t move like Melania Trump, and it seems like a serious case of wishful thinking on the part of Fox that they thought Melania Trump would actually show up at the courthouse or be seen in public with her husband while he is being arraigned.

It isn’t as if Martin is an unknown figure in Trump world.

There is no reason for Fox to put such a false claim on the air, besides the fact that they really, really wanted it to be true.

Reportedly, it’s not true, because Melania Trump might not appear in public again with her husband until his funeral. Melania Trump said recently that she supports her husband’s campaign, but she has rarely been at his campaign events and didn’t show up for his Manhattan arraignment.

The same rule of thumb applies in 2023 that was in place during the Trump presidency. If you want to find Melania Trump, she is likely where Trump isn’t.