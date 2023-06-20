Hunter Biden’s DOJ Deal Breaks Trump

Facebook

Donald Trump exploded with so much rage over Hunter Biden’s DOJ deal that he was typing gibberish by the end.

Trump posted on Truth Social, “The Hunter/Joe Biden settlement is a massive COVERUP & FULL SCALE ELECTION INTERFERENCE “SCAM” THE LIKES OF WHICH HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN IN OUR COUNTRY BEFORE. A “TRAFFIC TICKET,” & JOE IS ALL CLEANED UP & READY TO GO INTO THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION – AND THIS AS CROOKED DOJ, STATE, & CITY PROSECUTORS, MARXISTS & COMMUNISTS ALL, HIT ME FROM ALL SIDES & ANGELS WITH BULL….! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Trump was hit from all sides with angels and bulls, which does not seem to be a pleasant experience. Of course, Trump meant angels and BS, but he was so angry that he couldn’t get out a coherent social media post.

Republicans including Trump’s own son did not take the news well.

The former president needed Hunter Biden to be criminally prosecuted to even the ledger so that as he is on trial for the 71 felonies that he is accused of, he can try to divert the attention of the American people toward Hunter Biden.

Trump pulled the same stunt in 2016 when every scandal that came out about his campaign, he responded by discussing Hillary Clinton’s emails. The 2020 version of this tactic was Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Donald Trump sees it all going wrong, and the only thing that he can do is frantically put out all-caps gibberish.