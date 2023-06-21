Kevin McCarthy Booed And Heckled During Sham Censure Of Adam Schiff

Facebook

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) lost control of the House floor after Democrats chanted shame and booed and heckled him for engineering a censure of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

Video:

Wow Looks like McCarthy has lost control of the House Floor after the censure vote pic.twitter.com/xQzqbvEMNc — Acyn (@Acyn) June 21, 2023

The resolution to censure Schiff passed 213-209-6.

Schiff had to present himself to the House for the censure motion to be read to him, and Democrats cheered him.

The censure was part of the House Republican Trump/Russia clean-up operation. It has been nearly eight years, but Republicans are still trying to make Trump’s Russia problems go away.

McCarthy was also heckled and booed on the House floor:

McCarthy is getting heckled and booed pic.twitter.com/a6MozkshO9 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 21, 2023

Trump wanted Schiff punished for impeaching him, and Kevin McCarthy was more than happy to do his bidding. It is not a coincidence that Republicans trot out a censure dog and pony show while Trump is drowning in felony allegations.

Rep. Schiff is running for the soon-to-be-open Senate seat in California, and the censure is also a way for McCarthy and Trump to try to harm Schiff’s Senate campaign. Schiff is likely to be one of two Democrats running in the general election for the Senate in 2024.

While McCarthy is facing the possibility that he will lose the House majority next year, Adam Schiff could move up to the Senate.

The Schiff censure is all about distraction politics and making Trump happy.

The censure was a sham and another reason why House Republicans should be sent back to the minority.