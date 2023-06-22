Trump Is Claiming The FBI Planted Classified Docs And Demands Congress Stop His Prosecution

Facebook

Trump is now claiming that the FBI and DOJ planted the classified documents found at his home, and he is demanding that Congress intervene and stop his prosecution.

The former president posted on Truth Social:

Congress will hopefully now look at the ever continuing Witch Hunts and ELECTION INTERFERENCE against me on perfectly legal Boxes, where I have no doubt that information is being secretly “planted” by the scoundrels in charge, the Perfect Phone Calls (Atlanta), the illegal DOJ/Pomerantz/Manhattan D.A. Hoax, where virtually EVERYONE agrees THERE IS NO CASE, and the NYSAG SCAM, where I have proven beyond a doubt that there is no case, but have a hostile Judge who should not be on this case!

….

CONGRESS, PLEASE INVESTIGATE THE POLITICAL WITCH HUNTS AGAINST ME CURRENTLY BEING BROUGHT BY THE CORRUPT DOJ AND FBI, WHO ARE TOTALLY OUT OF CONTROL. THIS CONTINUING SAGA IS RETRIBUTION AGAINST ME FOR WINNING AND, EVEN MORE IMPORTANTLY TO THEM, ELECTION INTERFERENCE REGARDING THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION. IT WILL BE THERE UPDATED FORM OF RIGGING OUR MOST IMPORTANT ELECTION. LOOK AT THE POLLS – THEY CAN’T BEAT ME (MAGA!) AT THE BALLOT BOX, THE ONLY WAY THEY CAN WIN IS TO CHEAT. STOP THEM NOW!

As you can see in the second and most recent post, Trump is getting more frantic in demanding that someone bail him out of the classified documents federal charges.

The critical question that Trump can’t explain is how the FBI or DOJ planted classified document evidence while he was in the White House, Donald Trump wants America to believe that even though there are witnesses to Trump taking classified materials into the private residence as president, and witnesses proving that Trump had control of the boxes when packing, and witnesses, audio, and video evidence of the former one-term president obstructing justice, the evidence was planted.

Donald Trump is asking Republicans in Congress to commit a crime and interfere with a criminal trial. What Trump is asking Republicans to do is illegal.

Without the presidency to shield him or political allies in the most powerful positions, Trump candoesn’tot shut down a federal prosecution. Republicans in the House can meddle, taint the jury pool, and run interference for Trump, but they can’t pass a bill and end the prosecution,

Trump is going down fast, and he has pivoted to one of the oldest defendant excuses in the book with his claim that the evidence was planted.