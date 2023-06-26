Secret Service Agents Testify Before Grand Jury Deciding On Trump 1/6 Indictment

Facebook

A federal grand jury that will decide whether or not to indict Donald Trump for the 1/6 attack has

heard testimony from five or six Secret Service agents.

NBC News reported:



About half a dozen Secret Service agents have testified before the grand jury that will decide whether to indict former President Donald Trump for his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol and efforts to interfere in the peaceful transfer of the presidency, according to two sources familiar with their testimony.

Roughly five or six agents have appeared, the sources said, in compliance with subpoenas they received. It is not known what the agents’ proximity to Trump was on Jan. 6 or what information they may have provided to the grand jury.

The information does not confirm if these were the agents who were part of Trump’s detail that day. These could be the same agents that Trump demanded drive him to the Capitol on 1/6, and when they refused, he attacked them, according to the 1/6 Committee testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson.

Special Counsel Jack Smith is closely examining Trump’s potential role in the attack on the Capitol. Smith has demonstrated that he has no fear of indicting Trump. A 1/6 criminal indictment would be devastating politically for Donald Trump.

Whether or not a criminal 1/6 indictment would hurt Trump with Republican primary voters is questionable, but a criminal indictment would make the former president radioactive politically and completely unelectable in a general election.

The best way for America to ensure that another 1/6 attack never happens again would be to criminally indict Trump and all coup co-conspirators.