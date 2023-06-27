Indicted Felon Trump Greeted With Handshakes From Law Enforcement In Massachusetts

Facebook

Trump arrived in Massachusetts and was greeted by a group of law enforcement officers who wanted to shake his hand.

Video:

Massachusetts law enforcement officers greet indicted felon at the airport. pic.twitter.com/g1EeAoxLbI — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 27, 2023

It is illegal in almost every jurisdiction for law enforcement officers to engage in partisan political activity while they are in uniform. The hypocrisy of those who are paid to protect and serve who showed up to glad hand a man who is accused of more than 70 federal and local felonies should not be lost on anyone.

One of the reasons why Donald Trump continued and possibly continues to break laws is the kind of treatment that he got in the video above. No community should want their law enforcement officers hanging out with Donald Trump.

Trump keeps breaking the law, because far too many people have given him special treatment. It is difficult to believe the statement that everyone is equal in the eyes of the law when a man who confessed on tape to stealing classified government secrets is greeted like a hero.

It is wrong, and the reason why so many Americans won’t believe that Trump will be held accountable until they see it with their own eyes.