Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Puts Impeachment On The Table For Clarence Thomas

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) said that Congress should subpoena Chief Justice John Roberts if he refuses to testify and put impeachment on the table for Justices like Clarence Thomas.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said on CNN’s State Of The Union, “I believe that if Chief Justice Roberts will not come before Congress for investigations voluntarily, I believe that should be considering subpoenas. We should be considering investigations. We must pass much more binding and stringent ethics guidelines. Where we see members of the Supreme Court potentially breaking the law, as we saw with the refusal of Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from cases implicating his wife in January 6th, there also must be impeachment on the table.”

Much like Donald Trump, the potential conflict of interest and criminality of Clarence Thomas is not much in doubt. There is no question that if Democrats still controlled the House, Thomas would be under investigation right now.

The only thing saving Justice Thomas is the four-seat Republican House majority, which will likely vanish in the 2024 election.

House Democrats beyond Ocasio-Cortez have signaled that Supreme Court investigation and reform will be a top priority if they return to the majority.

Impeachment should be on the table for any justice taking gifts and not recusing themselves. Our governmental system of checks and balances exists to prevent any single branch from gaining unlimited power.

It is time for Congress to step in and check the conservative Supreme Court majority.