Trump Accuses 80-Year-Old Joe Biden Of Using Cocaine

Trump is doing his best to make the cocaine found in the White House a thing by accusing 80-year-old President Joe Biden of using cocaine.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

The public is demanding to know the White House “Cocaine Story.” Just like I QUICKLY PROVIDED SECURITY TAPES FROM MAR-a-LAGO on the BOXES HOAX, the White House has Security Cameras (far more than Mar-a-Lago!) all over the place, especially the location in question. THEY 100% KNOW WHO IT IS. If they don’t release information, it means they destroyed the tapes & the Cocaine was for use by Hunter, & probably Crooked Joe, in order to give this total disaster of a President a little life and energy!

The Biden administration has pointed out over and over again that President Biden and his family were not at the White House when the cocaine was found.

It has been clear for years that Trump is jealous of Biden’s energy. Trump accused Biden of being on performance-enhancing drugs during the 2020 campaign, so this allegation continues the trend of Donald Trump not understanding how a healthy diet and exercise can lead to a person having more energy.

Trump is returning to his old habits by saying random crazy things and hoping they get picked in the media. Donald Trump has nothing to run on, and as the felony indictments pile up, he will likely only get more desperate and out there with his allegations.