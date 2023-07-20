Another Jim Jordan Witness Crashes And Burns As RFK Jr. Caught Lying To Congress

Facebook

RFK Jr. claimed that he is not an anti-vaxxer during his testimony before the weaponization subcommittee, but he is on video claiming that he told people not to vaccinate their children.

Brandy Zadrozny of NBC News tweeted:

That's just not true. Here he is in 2021, on a podcast. He said he accosts people carrying babies on hiking trails and in grocery stores, urging them not to vaccinate, "to save" the children. Say his fellow anti-vaxxers should "come out of the closet." pic.twitter.com/8DwqyzKNHb — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) July 20, 2023

RFK Jr. is attempting to run for the Democratic presidential nomination. His anti-vaccine beliefs have been very well known for years, so it is unfathomable why he would feel the need to not be truthful with Congress while under oath. The evidence is in the video. RFK Jr. released a video that was visible to the public in which he tells people not to have their children vaccinated.

Rep. Jim Jordan has already had one witness referred to Merrick Garland for lying to Congress. RFK Jr. could be the second.

The weaponization subcommittee hearings have been a disaster for Republicans. They have been so bad that even Fox News and Newsmax dropped their coverage of the RFK hearing.

House Republicans complain that the mainstream press won’t cover these hearings, but the hearings are full of witnesses pushing conspiracy theories that are being embraced by the Republicans on the committee.

The Republican members of the committee, including Jordan, have been called out for lies and misrepresentations. It appears the same problem extends to the witnesses too.