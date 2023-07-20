Biden Turns The Tables On Marjorie Taylor Greene For Unintentionally Endorsing Him

Facebook

President Biden noted that 40 million people watched his video in which Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) endorsed him.

After knocking Republicans who voted against the Inflation Reduction Act for “suddenly realizing it’s pretty good, and they’re bragging about it,” President Biden touched on Ms. Greene’s unintentional endorsement of his policies.

As you may have seen, Marjorie Taylor Greene, the very conservative gentlelady from Georgia, she says, ‘Biden’s doing things like Roosevelt’…I’ve never had an endorsement from her before,” the President said, while visiting a Philly Shipyard touting union workers building a new offshore wind vessel on Thursday.

Watch here:

Biden on Marjorie Taylor Greene endorsing him, "As you may have seen, Marjorie Taylor Greene, the very conservative gentlelady from Georgia, she says, 'Biden's doing things like Roosevelt'…I've never had an endorsement from her before." pic.twitter.com/0luquH7Cjw — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 20, 2023

The President was referring to the Georgia Republican ranting about him while comparing him to FDR (a very popular and highly rated president).

In an ad, Biden’s team used Greene’s voice saying: “The largest public investment in social infrastructure and environmental programs that is actually finishing what FDR started that LBJ expanded on and Joe Biden is attempting to complete. Programs to address education, medical care, urban problems, rural problems, transportation, Medicare, Medicaid, labor unions, and he still is working on it.”

These are all considered bad things by Ms. Greene.

While in Philadelphia, Biden spoke for more than 20 minutes to an audience that included labor union members, apprentices, shipyard workers, company leaders, and members of Congress.

Biden was in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for a steel-cutting ceremony for what the White House said was “the first offshore wind vessel of its kind to be Made in America and Jones Act compliant, employing over 1,000 workers across nine unions to build the vessel, using steel plates made by the United Steelworkers in Indiana, and generating an estimated $125 million of U.S. economic activity each year.”

So, Biden discussed the relationship of Bidenomics to clean energy and climate policies (both things a majority of Republicans are against).

The White House called this project “another example of how Bidenomics is growing the economy from the middle out and the bottom up.”

Greene, for her part, spent yesterday sharing naked photos of President Biden’s private citizen son in an alleged IRS whistleblower hearing.

Meanwhile, the President was more than pleasant to Republicans, including Speaker McCarthy, during Wednesday’s White House Congressional picnic. Brian Karem reported from the picnic, “Showing incredible reserve at the Congressional picnic POTUS called @SpeakerMcCarthy his friend ‘even though it might ruin his (McCarthy’s) reputation’ and while MTG showed lurid pictures of his son in a congressional hearing this afternoon, Biden said, ‘You know, for all the disagreements we have, you gotta remember at the end of the day we’re friends. That’s how it’s always been. You gotta be friends with each other. I mean, I think we’re getting there.'”

It is, of course, a compliment for any president who cares about The People to be compared to FDR. And when it comes to character, Biden shines even as his opponents do their worst to his family.

The President is also capable of a world-class troll, as his video demonstrated to the pleasure of many of his supporters. 40.7 million views and counting.