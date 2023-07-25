congress ralph norman House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Ralph Norman told reporters that President Biden will be impeached.

House Freedom Caucus Member Says Biden Will Be Impeached

Norman told CNN’s Manu Raju, “If it’s not accountability now for the highest officeholder in the land when is it going to be? So, he’s (McCarthy) right to do it, and I think he’s going to continue, and I think he’s going to be impeached.”

Norman was referring to Kevin McCarthy’s increasing threats to pursue an impeachment investigation against President Biden based on a debunked piece of Russian misinformation that came from Rudy Giuliani.

House Republicans continue to ignore the fact that they have no evidence that Biden did anything wrong. Republicans have no evidence to support their claims of a bribery scheme that took place while the current president was vice president. There is no paper trail. There is no evidence that Biden ever received any money. The Republican witnesses are either people who are on the payroll of allies of Donald Trump, convicted felons or wanted fugitives.

There is no evidence of anything that would meet the definition of an impeachable offense.

House Republicans have intended to impeach Joe Biden since they won the House majority. They are looking for any pretense that they can find because the goal is to help Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

