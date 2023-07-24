Kevin McCarthy Is Threatening To Impeach Biden As Trump Is About To Be Indicted

Facebook

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy claimed that the debunked Russian Biden bribery claim rises to the level of an impeachment inquiry.

McCarthy said, none of the statements below are true, on Fox News’s Hannity:

When Biden was running for office, he told the public he has never talked about business. He said his family has never received a dollar from China, which we prove is not true. We have credible whistle-blowers who have come forward, said the Biden family has been treated differently, that what has been told to us is different than what has been told to the public and you are sitting here where

you have millions of foreign money with the 1023 alleges what they did to his family now we found that it has funneled through shell companies. Sitting in our position, we wouldn’t know none of this if Republicans hadn’t taken the majority. This is rising to the level of an impeachment inquiry. It provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed. This president has also used something we haven’t seen since Richard Nixon. The weaponization of government to benefit his family and deny Congress the ability to have oversight.

Video:

Kevin McCarthy is now claiming that debunked Russian misinformation about Biden bribery rises to the level of an impeachment inquiry. pic.twitter.com/9haor81KTR — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) July 25, 2023

It is not a coincidence that with Trump about to be indicted as part of the 1/6 investigation on a new wave of federal criminal charges, Kevin McCarthy is threatening to impeach Joe Biden.

There is no evidence that Republicans have the votes to hold a successful impeachment vote against the President Of The United States, but the point here may not be to impeach Biden.

Kevin McCarthy might be looking to create enough of an air of scandal around Biden so that voters will be discouraged and see both Trump and Biden as equals. The goal of Republicans has always been to repeat the dynamics of the 2016 election where Trump won by being a “lesser of two evils” candidate.

However, the odds are that any attempt to impeach Biden will like, backfire on Republicans. Joe Biden’s political circumstances don’t equal any previous president who has faced impeachment. President Biden doesn’t have a scandal. Republicans are using debunked Russian misinformation that was fed to Rudy Guiliani years ago as the basis for their current conspiracy theory.

Any attempt to impeach Biden is likely to blow back on Republicans, but this circus looks to be about taking attention away from Trump, and Kevin McCarthy is willing to stage a bogus impeachment to help the indicted former president.