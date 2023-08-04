Nancy Pelosi Says Trump Is Scared

Facebook

Former Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said that she saw Trump as a scared puppy in court because he knows he lost the election and it is time to face the music.

Pelosi said on MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports, “I wasn’t in the courtroom, of course. But when I saw his coming out of his car and this or that, I saw a scared puppy. He looked very, very, very concerned about the fate. I didn’t see any bravado or confidence or anything like that. He knows. He knows the truth, that he lost the election, and now he has to face the music.’

Video of Pelosi:

There was no big speech after the arraignment. There were no stops at a Dairy Queen or anywhere else where he could fake being a man of the people and soak up love from his supporters.

Trump got arraigned, went to the airport, stuck to a prepared statement, and returned to his club. There was no rally or big political speech. Trump didn’t try to counterprogram his arraignment. In fact, it seemed like he was trying to minimize it,

The coup plot is the big Trump. It is also the same scheme that Trump planned to use again in 2024 until Congress and President Biden took action to close that door.

Nancy Pelosi knows Donald Trump well, and when she says the former president is scared, he is scared.