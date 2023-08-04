Trump Gets Closer To Jail As Jack Smith Alerts Judge To Social Media Threat

Facebook

Within a few hours, Special Counsel Jack Smith had reported Donald Trump’s threat posted on social media to the court.

Scott MacFarlane of CBS News tweeted:

There it is. Special Counsel has just alerted the DC federal judge about Trump's social media post today ====> pic.twitter.com/jRazFamTZb — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 5, 2023

Prosecutor: "All the proposed order seeks to prevent is the improper dissemination or use of discovery materials, including to the public" — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 5, 2023

Trump is also under orders not to pressure witnesses This social media was made less than 24 hours later by Trump pic.twitter.com/i8fBaYFVk3 — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 5, 2023

It is important to note that federal prosecutors aren’t asking the judge to change the terms of Trump’s release, and they have not requested that the former president be remanded, but if Trump were to continue along his current path, the judge could decide to remand him and hold him in custody through his trial.

The one thing that has always scared Trump is ending up behind bars. Federal prosecutors likely do not want to see Trump locked up because that would only fuel Trump’s narrative that he is being politically persecuted.

However, if Trump would publicly share evidence or witness testimony transcripts, the judge might be in a position where there would be no other option but to remand Trump.

Trump couldn’t stick to the judge’s rules for 24 hours.

The ex-president posted an online threat, and it will be up to the judge to determine if Trump should spend some time behind bars.