Jamie Raskin Busts James Comer’s Trump Georgia Indictment Distraction

House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) busted Chairman James Comer’s attempt at a Trump indictment distraction by releasing an FBI interview transcript.

Raskin said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

After intentionally withholding it from the American public for four weeks, Chairman Comer has finally released the transcript of the Committee’s interview with a former FBI supervisory special agent who had been assigned to the Hunter Biden FBI investigation.

The Chairman’s release, obviously timed to distract from news of an imminent potential fourth criminal indictment of Donald Trump, features the same selective and distorted parsing of information we have come to expect in service of the Republicans’ fruitless investigation into President Biden, which has failed to turn up a single shred of evidence of wrongdoing.

The testimony of the Committee’s star witnesses continues to boomerang against the Majority. Significantly, as today’s transcript shows, the former FBI agent stated that he was aware of no political interference in the investigation. He acknowledged that disagreements between prosecutors and investigators are commonplace in this field. He explained that the FBI and prosecutors in this matter followed long-standing and commonsense policies regarding investigative steps.

Today’s transcript once again confirms that David Weiss, a Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney, hand-picked by then-Attorney General William Barr, has for years been investigating the President’s son without any political interference from the Administration,” said Ranking Member Raskin.

The release of the transcript was part of a coordinated ploy to distract from Trump’s upcoming Georgia indictment. Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) went on Fox Business to wave the Biden impeachment distraction flag by suggesting that House Republicans might skip performing an impeachment investigation and go straight to the final step of voting to impeach the President Of The United States.

Republicans are trying to counterprogram against Trump’s Georgia indictment because it looks to be bad, Potentially, very bad for the Republican Party to have their frontrunner for the presidential nomination indicted on RICO charges.

Ranking Member Raskin has been asking Comer for weeks to release the full transcript, and by coincidence, Comer picked today to do it,

Only, it isn’t a coincidence, and Raskin busted Comer’s attempt at a distraction.