Trump Melts Down And Basically Admits He Tried To Overturn The Georgia Election

Trump went on a Monday morning rampage and demanded that he get to present a case before the Fulton County, GA, grand jury that pushed his Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

Trump posted on Truth Social, “WOULD SOMEONE PLEASE TELL THE FULTON COUNTY GRAND JURY THAT I DID NOT TAMPER WITH THE ELECTION. THE PEOPLE THAT TAMPERED WITH IT WERE THE ONES THAT RIGGED IT, AND SADLY, PHONEY FANI WILLIS, WHO HAS SHOCKINGLY ALLOWED ATLANTA TO BECOME ONE OF THE MOST DANGEROUS CITIES ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, HAS NO INTEREST IN SEEING THE MASSIVE AMOUNT OF EVIDENCE AVAILABLE, OR FINDING OUT WHO THESE PEOPLE THAT COMMITTED THIS CRIME ARE. SHE ONLY WANTS TO “GET TRUMP.” I WOULD BE HAPPY TO SHOW THIS INFO TO THE G.J.”

We got it. It is in ALL CAPS. Trump says that he didn’t tamper with the election, but in his next post moments later, the former president writes:

I am reading reports that failed former Lt. Governor of Georgia, Jeff Duncan, will be testifying before the Fulton County Grand Jury. He shouldn’t. I barely know him but he was, right from the beginning of this Witch Hunt, a nasty disaster for those looking into the Election Fraud that took place in Georgia. He refused having a Special Session to find out what went on, became very unpopular with Republicans (I refused to endorse him!), and fought the TRUTH all the way. A loser, he went to FNCNN!

Trump Claims Not To Have Tampered With The Election But Admits That He Did

Trump is certain that he didn’t tamper with the election in Georgia, except for trying to get a special session of the state legislature so that he could have them overturn the election based on non-existent fraud, which is a lie.

Trump needs a gag order put on him for his own good because he admits to doing things he is charged with. The former president seems upset about Jeff Duncan testifying, which can only mean that Duncan has testimony that Trump and his campaign did something illegal. If the ex-president were as innocent as he claimed, he would welcome Duncan’s testimony because it would support his innocence.

Defendants don’t get to make presentations or offer evidence to grand juries. Trump hopes to convince a handful of people on the grand jury of his lies and conspiracy theories to avoid indictment.

Donald Trump is on tape in Georgia pressuring state election officials. Willis has interviewed over 75 witnesses.

The former president is scared, and in his haste, he virtually confessed to crimes.