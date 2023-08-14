Trump Is Now Publicly Tampering With Georgia Witnesses

Trump told former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan not to testify before the Fulton County grand jury and is tampering with a witness in the investigation.
On Truth Social, Trump wrote (Bold mine):
I am reading reports that failed former Lt. Governor of Georgia, Jeff Duncan, will be testifying before the Fulton County Grand Jury. He shouldn’t. I barely know him but he was, right from the beginning of this Witch Hunt, a nasty disaster for those looking into the Election Fraud that took place in Georgia. He refused having a Special Session to find out what went on, became very unpopular with Republicans (I refused to endorse him!), and fought the TRUTH all the way. A loser, he went to FNCNN!