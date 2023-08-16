Former White House Lawyer Predicts Trump Election Fraud Report Will Backfire

Facebook

Former Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb said that Donald Trump’s election fraud report would likely be used as evidence against the former president.

Cobb said when asked about Trump’s promise of a Georgia election fraud report on Monday:

This is all Trump PR. This is generating chaos. Frankly, there’s a good chance that whatever document he produces ends up as evidence against him. It could even end up as the basis for an obstruction count against the author because it’s likely to be fiction and solely for the purpose of contaminating the jury pool.

The reality is Brian Kemp and Brad Raffensperger each deserve a pat on the back for the courage that they’ve shown, putting country before party. I think the absence of evidence of fraud is patently obvious to anybody that’s followed the Georgia events and certainly anybody who reads this indictment will be able to see how fraudulently those claims were made.

Video of Cobb:

Former Trump lawyer Ty Cobb thinks that any report on election fraud Trump produces will end up being used as evidence against him, "Frankly, there's a good chance that whatever document he produces ends up as evidence against him." pic.twitter.com/UuRzLVcmxW — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 16, 2023

The odds are that if Trump produces anything, it will be the same conspiracy theories and lies repackaged as evidence of fraud. For the reasons that Cobb suggested, I don’t think there will be a report. The Monday announcement has the look of a fake Trump press conference that is intended to draw the media so that he can get some free publicity and attempt to contaminate potential jury pools in his trials.

Trump isn’t getting the free media that his 2016 campaign thrived on, so he needs to whip up interest in his candidacy. Hopefully, the press stays away, because this looks like another Trump con.