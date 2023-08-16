Trump Supporters Are Targeting Fulton County Grand Jurors

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Trump supporters have posted the addresses of the grand jurors in Fulton County, Georgia who indicted the former president and his RICO co-conspirators.

NBC News reported:

The purported names and addresses of members of the grand jury that indicted Donald Trump and 18 of his co-defendants on state racketeering charges this week have been posted on a fringe website that often features violent rhetoric, NBC News has learned.

….

The grand juror’s purported addresses were spotted by Advance Democracy, Inc., a non-partisan research group founded by Daniel J. Jones, a former FBI investigator and staffer for the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

“It’s becoming all too commonplace to see everyday citizens performing necessary functions for our democracy being targeted with violent threats by Trump-supporting extremists,” Jones said. “The lack of political leadership on the right to denounce these threats — which serve to inspire real-world political violence— is shameful.”

It is disgraceful that Trump’s supporters would target grand jurors. Fulton County has been praised for the transparency in its indictment process. The downside of the transparency is that it made it easy for right-wing extremists to target the grand jurors.

The point of targeting the grand jurors is to send a message to anyone who might serve on the trial jury in Trump’s case. The Trump supporters are attempting to intimidate jurors.

This is not democracy, nor is it the behavior of supporters in a healthy political party. Republicans are not going to place guardrails on Trump and his supporters. What Trump likes to call a movement, continually embraces domestic terrorism.

The Fulton County grand jurors did their civic duty, and Donald Trump will have his day in court. The threats against grand jurors are crimes and those making them must be prosecuted.