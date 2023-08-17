Chuck Schumer Reality Checks Republicans On Hunter Biden

Facebook

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that voters in swing states are more concerned about their lives and don’t care about Hunter Biden.

NPR reported on their interview with Sen. Schumer:

Schumer said those on the “hard right” will “salivate about Hunter Biden” but the majority of Americans will be focused on the cost for insulin that will be $35 and the cap for prescription drugs.

“People care most about getting their costs down, making sure there are good paying jobs for themselves and their kids. That’s what the IRA has done,” Schumer said. “And I believe by the time the election gets closer, that will be the dominant thing in people’s mind. Not any of this stuff.”

Majority Leader Schumer is correct. When voters go to the polls in 2024 to determine control of the White House and Congress they won’t be thinking about Hunter Biden. They will be thinking about democracy, whether or not they have the right to control their own bodies, and the economy. They will be thinking about whether they want to be plunged back into the pool of crazy, crime,and corruption that is Donald Trump.

Voters will be thinking about a lot of things, but it is a safe bet to believe that Hunter Biden won’t be one of them.

Just because something plays well on Fox News and conservative media, it doesn’t mean that it will work in the real world.

Chuck Schumer was correct. Reality is coming to deliver a tough lesson to Republicans.