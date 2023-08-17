Trump Cancels Election Rigging Press Conference Because He Doesn’t Want To Go To Jail

Facebook

After being told that his plan to hold a press conference to talk about the 2020 election being rigged could get him in more trouble, Trump canceled the event.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

Rather than releasing the Report on the Rigged & Stolen Georgia 2020 Presidential Election on Monday, my lawyers would prefer putting this, I believe, Irrefutable & Overwhelming evidence of Election Fraud & Irregularities in formal Legal Filings as we fight to dismiss this disgraceful Indictment by a publicity & campaign finance seeking D.A., who sadly presides over a record breaking Murder & Violent Crime area, Atlanta. Therefore, the News Conference is no longer necessary!

Trump wrote that the news conference was no longer necessary, but the truth is that the ex-president’s lawyers were trying to talk him out of holding the event because it would only get him in more trouble.

The blunt fact is that Donald Trump doesn’t want to go to jail, so he canceled the event, which could have gotten him into a lot more trouble.

There is also the small detail that Trump doesn’t have any evidence of election fraud in Georgia or anywhere else, so whatever statements he would make at the event could be used against him both in Georgia and at his federal 1/6 trial.

The press conference was never necessary. Trump wanted attention, but he didn’t want attention badly enough to risk going to jail to get it.