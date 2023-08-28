Trump Demands That Republicans Impeach Biden Without Investigation

Facebook

As his trial dates pile up, Trump is demanding that Speaker Kevin McCarthy not bother with an investigation and move straight to impeaching President Biden.

Trump wrote on Truth Social:

I NEVER HAD AN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY, I HAD AN IMPEACHMENT, WHICH I WON! IT WAS STARTED IMMEDIATELY, NO MEETINGS, NO STUDY, NO DELAYS. THE LUNATIC FASCHISTS & MARXISTS PLAY THE GAME DIFFERENTLY. THEY ARE OUT TO DESTROY AMERICA. MAGA!

Trump is lying. There was a whole impeachment investigation done. The House Intelligence Committee even issued a report.

Donald Trump is resorting to one of his old tactics. His negative publicity has been relentless, so the former president is trying to shift attention away from himself and onto President Biden. Trump is getting impatient because he is running out of time. He needs Biden to be impeached before his criminal trials start in March of 2024.

There is no evidence that House Republicans have enough votes to impeach Joe Biden, which is why Speaker McCarthy is hoping that Trump and the MAGAs will be happy with an impeachment investigation.

However, Trump is demanding nothing less than Biden’s impeachment.

Trump is desperate and looking for something to take the media heat off of him, and the former president is demanding that Kevin McCarthy deliver.