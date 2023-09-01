Trump Is Having A Total Meltdown Over Letitia James Exposing His Alleged Fraud

Facebook

Trump lost it over New York Attorney General Letitia James stating in a court filing that Trump allegedly fraudulently inflated his worth by as much as $2.2 billion for a decade.

James stated in a court filing, “Based on the undisputed evidence, no trial is required for the court to determine that defendants presented grossly and materially inflated asset values.”

Trump took to Truth Social with an unhinged response:

IN THE NYS A.G. LETITIA JAMES CASE, I WAS TARGETED, GIVEN NO JURY, NO EXTENSIONS, NO COMMERCIAL DIVISION, NO CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS, NO ANYTHING! THE DEMOCRAT JUDGE HATES TRUMP WITH A PASSION. THE THING I HAVE IS A GREAT CASE BASED ON PHENOMENAL NUMBERS THAT SHOW A NET WORTH BILLIONS OF DOLLARS MORE THAN SHE VICIOUSLY & FALSELY CLAIMED, VERY LITTLE DEBT, BIG CASH, A POWERFUL DISCLAIMER CLAUSE, PAID OFF LOANS, NO DEFAULTS, “HAPPY” BANKS, GREAT ASSETS. I WAS DEFAMED BY NYS – ELECTION INTERFERENCE!

It is telling that what Trump is blowing a gasket over is James stating that Trump inflated his wealth and is not a billionaire. Trump’s self-created myth has always been centered around his claims of great wealth and success, but AG James is suggesting that those claims were built on fraud.

Trump isn’t as upset about being accused of criminal activity as he is about the truth being revealed about his wealth.

It is always the same tale. The judge hates Trump. The prosecutors are out to get Trump, but the former president never provides any evidence to refute the accusations.

A lifetime of lies is crumbling around Donald Trump and all he can do is rage from the sidelines.