Biden Devastates Trump with New Ad In Michigan

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

President Biden is running an ad in Michigan calling out Trump’s fake claim that he stands with autoworkers before the former president arrives in the state.

The Biden ad says, “He says he stands with Auto Workers, but as president, Donald Trump passed tax breaks for his rich friends while automakers shuttered their plants and Michigan lost manufacturing jobs Joe Biden said he’d stand up for workers and he’s delivering passing laws that are increasing wages and creating good-paying jobs manufacturing is coming back to Michigan because Joe Biden doesn’t just talk he delivers.”

Watch the ad:

The Biden ad was correct. Trump’s record for workers as president was one of the worst in American history. Trump opposed policies that would benefit workers and went out of his way to roll back worker rights and be a force for harm to labor.

The idea that Trump thinks he can come to Michigan and give a fake speech to non-union, non-striking workers and win labor votes is laughable.

Biden campaign spokesman Kevin Munoz said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “More empty promises in Michigan or anywhere else can’t erase Donald Trump’s egregious failures and broken promises to America’s workers. He can’t hide his anti-labor, anti-jobs record from the countless American workers he’s let down. This election will be a choice between President Biden’s real advocacy for working Americans and a rerun of billionaire Donald Trump’s broken promises to the middle class.”