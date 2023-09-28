Democrats Just Made Trump Pay For Biden Impeachment

Facebook

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) laid into Trump and read all of his federal counts while using the impeachment platform to make Donald Trump pay.

Rep. Crockett said:

When we start talking about things that look like evidence, they wanna act like they blind. They don’t know what this is. These are our national secrets, looks like in the shitter. To me, this looks like more evidence of our national secrets, say on a stage at Mar-a- Lago.

When we’re talking about somebody that’s committed high crimes, it’s at least indictments, let’s say 32 counts related to unauthorized retention of national security secrets, 7 counts related to obstructing the investigation, 3 false statements, 1 count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, falsifying business records conspiracy to defraud the United States, Two counts related to efforts to obstruct the vote certification proceedings.

One count of conspiracy to violate civil rights. 23 counts related to forgery or false document statements. Eight counts related to soliciting. And I could go on because he’s got 91 counts pending right now, but I will tell you what the president has been guilty of. He has unfortunately been guilty of loving his child unconditionally.

And that is the only evidence that they have brought forward. And honestly. I hope and pray that my parents love me half as much as he loves his child. Until they find some evidence, we need to get back to the people’s work, which means keeping this government open so that people don’t go hungry in the streets of the United States.

Video:

One of the points that stood out from today’s hearing was that House Democrats are so much better at this than House Republicans. From the early moments of the hearing when Oversight Committee ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) hammered home the point that this hearing was happening because Donald Trump demanded impeachment, Democrats have used the platform that Chair Comer and the House Republicans foolishly gave them to hammer Trump and the MAGAs who are pushing baseless Biden impeachment.

The hearing was a disaster for the Republican Party.

As Rep. Crockett said, Republicans need to be getting back to the people’s work, which does not involve fake Biden impeachment hearings.

Donald Trump wanted this, and Democrats made him pay.