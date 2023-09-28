Rachel Maddow Calls Out GOP Debate Cowards For Not Mentioning Trump’s Felony Charges

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Rachel Maddow pointed out that the Republican presidential candidates talked about law and order during the debate, but they never mentioned Trump’s 91 felony charges.

Maddow said on MSNBC:

So, what does all this mean? Why are we here when the candidates tonight talked over and over and over again about law and order or crime, law and order, the rule of law, law and order. They were awkwardly not talking about the far and away leading Republican candidate, former president Donald Trump, who is facing 91 felony counts in four separate criminal cases.

He’s also now facing the possible dissolution of his business empire thanks to a devastating new ruling in the New York Attorney General’s multi-billion dollar fraud suit against him. Donald Trump is nevertheless leading the entire field of other Republican candidates by roughly 40 points nationally and by more than 30 points in each of the early voting states tonight.

Video of Maddow:

Maddow was correct. How can any Republican dare to talk about law and order when the leader in the presidential primary is facing 91 felony counts?

The Republican debate featured a surreal detachment from reality and the party’s current predicament. All of the people on the debate stage claim that they want to be president, but they don’t do anything to make most voters think that they credibly could be president.

Rachel Maddow highlighted one of the many reasons why the Republican debate was an embarrassment.