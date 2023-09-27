Republicans Embarrass America With Disgraceful Trainwreck Debate

Facebook

The second Republican presidential debate at the Reagan Library was a disgraceful embarrassment of a trainwreck that may have actually harmed democracy and the nation.

Fox Business found out what happens when seven presidential candidates, none of whom are the frontrunner, are put on stage for a debate in an election that each of them is losing by a minimum of 35 points.

This is usually a column after a debate where I give my opinion on who performed well and who performed poorly, but the truth is that there were no good performances in this debate.

Ron DeSantis looked like a guy who is finally starting to realize that America didn’t like him, so he started attacking the elites in DC without ever mentioning that before he was the governor of Florida, he was an elite in DC.

Vivek Ramaswamy was so smarmy that I sort of expected him to try to sell me a ShamWow and launch into a light night infomercial.

Chris Christie decided that he was going to run against Donald Trump, so he spent most of the night talking to Trump, even though the former president wasn’t at the debate.

Tim Scott and Nikki Haley really don’t like Vivek Ramaswamy and spent the night fighting with him.

Mike Pence is still thinking that he could be the Republican nominee, even though he will never be the Republican nominee.

Doug Burgum was the debate’s token what’s he still doing here candidate?

The moderators couldn’t keep control of the candidates or the format, so a debate that was already lackluster descended into a bunch of large egos who thought that they could be president screaming over top of one another for two hours.

Chaos at the debate:

Nikki Haley wrecks Vivek “This is infuriating because TikTok is one of the most dangerous social media assets we could have — Yes, Honestly, every time I hear you, I feel a little bit dumber for what you say, because I can’t believe — “#GOPDebate pic.twitter.com/5bAgzAirnS — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 28, 2023



There were no serious policy discussions, but all of the candidates seemed to have the same idea that they needed to describe Trump as not far enough to the right on anything.

All of the Republican candidates suggested that the nation kill jobs, seal the border, and reverse progress, and there was nothing being said that hasn’t been said by Republican presidential candidates for decades.

The Republican candidates demonstrated their extremism on abortion, and their denial that they are losing elections because they insist on taking away basic human rights from women.

Video of DeSantis on abortion:

Ron DeSantis thinks that the Republican Party taking rights away from women is not why they lose elections, “I reject this idea that pro-lifers are to blame for midterm defeats.”#GOPDebate pic.twitter.com/PELZcTln6H — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 28, 2023

There was nothing positive in the debate. None of the candidates did anything to gain momentum. The overwhelming impression gained was that the Fox Business debate was a waste of time.

The debate was ugly and an insult to democracy. It was also a reflection of what the Republican Party is, and why they are collectively unfit to govern or hold power.