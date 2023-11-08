The Third GOP Debate Is A Trainwreck Embarrassment To America

Facebook

The third Republican debate has featured candidates spewing Putin talking points and wallowing in racism and Islamophobia as five dying presidential campaigns pander for votes.

Vivek Ramaswamy delivered Putin talking points:

Vivek Ramaswamy is now spouting Putin talking points at #GOPDebate “Ukraine is not a paragon of democracy. It has consolidated all media into one state TV media arm. That’s not democratic.” pic.twitter.com/Y9NIGmoO7H — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 9, 2023

Ramaswamy argued that Ukraine is not a democracy:



I’m actually enjoying watching the Ukraine Hawks quietly delicately tiptoe back from their position as this thing has unwound into a disaster. The first half of this race, I was the only person standing for it. Now. They’re actually quietly coming around to being more cautious as they should level with the American people here. Ukraine is not a paragon of democracy. This is a country that has banned 11 opposition parties. It has consolidated all media into one state TV, media arm that’s not democratic. It has threatened not to hold elections this year unless the US forks over more money. That is not democratic.

It has celebrated a Nazi in its ranks, the comedian in cargo pants. A man called Zelensky doing it in their own ranks. That is not democratic. More facts for you that you won’t hear from the mainstream in either party or the mainstream media. The regions of Ukraine that are occupied by Russia right now in the Donbas, Luhansk, Donetsk. These are Russian-speaking regions that have not even been part of Ukraine since 2014.

Tim Scott implied that immigrants from Yemen, Syria, and Iraq were terrorist sleeper cells:

Tim Scott goes full Islamaphobia, “I believe that we have sleeper terrorist cells in America. Thousands of people have come from Yemen, Syria, and Iraq. If we’re going to deal with the national security emergency at our border we have to do it now. ” #GOPDebate pic.twitter.com/ufKKXZ2bI1 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 9, 2023

Scott said, “I believe that we have sleeper terrorist cells in America. Thousands of people have come from Yemen, Syria, and Iraq. If we’re going to deal with the national security emergency at our border we have to do it now.”

The candidates who are desperately struggling are pandering to the far right for votes. Ramaswamy claimed that the last two presidential elections were rigged. Ron DeSantis wants to send the DOJ to college campuses, and the only people who have sounded sane are Chris Christie and Nikki Haley, and neither of those two is going to win anything.

NBC News gave two hours of network airtime to election denialism, racism, bigotry, and the worst that the far right has to offer. When the failing Republican candidates need to pander for votes, they want straight to the Trump toxic swamp, which tells viewers everything that they need to know about the state of the Republican Party.