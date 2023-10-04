Jim Jordan Is Lining Up Support To Run For Speaker

Facebook

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is calling supporters and testing the waters for running to be the next Speaker of the House.

Jim Jordan News On Running For Speaker

Punchbowl News reported, “Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the powerful Judiciary Committee chair and a conservative favorite, is making calls and sounding out supporters. It could get very interesting very fast if Jordan, who is aligned with McCarthy and being pushed by some of his allies, enters the race. A Jordan-Scalise speaker race would be one for the books.”

Jordan is aligned with McCarthy, as noted above, but he is also a favorite of the MAGAs. Back in January, Jordan was one of the names who was nominated for speaker before McCarthy was elected.

If Republicans are looking for the one person who can run the House in a more incompetent way than Kevin McCarthy, Jim Jordan would be their answer.

Jordan’s ‘Weaponization of Government’ hearings have been a disaster. Rep. Jordan has been a farce leading the House Judiciary Committee. If the goal of House Republicans is to totally abandon any pretext of governing and become a total freak show of extreme right-wing dysfunction, then Jim Jordan should be their leader.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) is also running for the job. While he certainly has the white supremacy cred that Republicans seem to require, there is already a whisper campaign being mounted against Scalise because he is currently being treated for cancer.

Whoever holds this job will likely have it for a little more than a year before Democrats take back the House, but Jim Jordan seems to be weighing a play for the gig.