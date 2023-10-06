Trump’s Endorsement Of Jim Jordan For Speaker Is A Loser

Facebook

Trump endorsed Rep. Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House, but Jordan still doesn’t have the votes to win and be elected.

Trump Endorses Jordan For Speaker

Trump posted on Truth Social:

Congressman Jim Jordan has been a STAR long before making his very successful journey to Washington, D.C., representing Ohio’s 4th Congressional District. Respected by all, he is now Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. As President, I had the honor of presenting Jim with our Country’s highest civilian award, The Presidential Medal of Freedom. So much is learned from sports, and Jim was a master! While attending Graham High School, he won State Championships all four years, a rarity, and compiled an amazing 156-1 record. At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Jim became a two-time NCAA Division l Wrestling Champion. He won his 1985-86 NCAA Championship Matches in his weight class. Jim has a masters degree in Education from Ohio State University & a Law Degree from Capital University. He is STRONG on Crime, Borders, our Military/Vets, & 2nd Amendment. Jim, his wife, Polly, & family are outstanding – He will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my Complete & Total Endorsement!

Jim Jordan Doesn’t Have The Votes to Win

Punchbowl News reported that Jordan doesn’t have nearly enough votes to win, “Yet even a Trump endorsement — with all that it carries — may not get Jordan to 218. Although we keep hearing that people like Jordan because he’s not currently in the leadership and can control the hardliners…At this point, about one-quarter of the 221 House Republicans have committed publicly to Jordan or Scalise. Meaning neither is remotely close to nailing down a majority of the conference, let alone the 218 votes needed on the floor.”

Neither Scalise nor Jordan have the votes to win, so the pipedream that there will be a speaker elected next week is starting to crumble. Trump’s inability to move the Republican caucus shows his declining influence. Donald Trump rules the Republican Party by fear, but there is not much for incumbent House Republicans to fear when the former president has no power.

Trump’s endorsement of Jim Jordan looks like another loser, and his poor political instincts have revealed that he can’t even pick a winner or sway an election with only a couple hundred Republicans voting.