Even Senate Republicans Are Rejecting Mike Johnson

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Senate Republicans are rejecting Speaker Mike Johnson’s bill to pay for Israel funding by cutting the additional agents hired by the IRS.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said, “I support the package staying together. I think Secretary Blinken and Austin gave a good answer of why we should not break it apart.”

Sen. Josh Hawley also didn’t support paying for Israel aid by cutting the IRS, “I would love to cut the IRS. We’re going to cut something, by all means, let’s cut the IRS, but let’s get Israel aid done. That would be my first priority.”

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) said, “If we have a piece of legislation that becomes law, it is going to include support for Ukraine as well as Israel. Reducing the IRS doesn’t make a lot of sense to me. The reason we have the IRS is to make sure people pay their taxes. That’s our source of revenue.”

Video:

Even Republican Senators are rejecting MAGA Mike Johnson’s plan to cut the IRS to pay for Israel aid. For example, Mitt Romney, “It doesn’t make a lot of sense to me. The reason we have the IRS is to make sure people pay their taxes. That’s our source of revenue.” pic.twitter.com/QXRKP9al8j — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 31, 2023

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) trashed the whole House plan to aid Israel, and it seems like there is a bipartisan coalition that has no intention of ever voting for any plan that tries to only provide funding to Israel and pays for it by taking it away from other priorities.

Speaker Mike Johnson is getting a hard lesson from the rest of Congress. His extremist legislation is not going anywhere, and he isn’t going to win a standoff with the US Senate and the President Of The United States.