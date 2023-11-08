Ivanka Trump Shown Proof That She Was Conned By Her Own Dad

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

New York prosecutors showed Ivanka Trump evidence during her testimony that she and her brothers were conned by their father on the Old Post Office deal.

Lisa Rubin tweeted:

The AG’s lawyer just showed Ivanka proof that despite making a personal guaranty to Deutsche Bank in connection with the Old Post Office loan, Trump then entered into an agreement with his adult kids, through which each agreed to pay him money through their revocable trusts to… — Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) November 8, 2023

Trump had guaranteed the loan for the Old Post Office purchase personally, but instead of using his own money, he conned his adult children into giving him money out of their trust to meet the obligation.

In other words, Trump conned his kids into paying his loan obligation.

Donald Trump’s loyalty is only to money, specifically getting other people’s money.

Trump would rip off anyone if it would mean more money for him.

Ivanka Trump was supposed to be favorite kid, and he even ripped her off.

Trump’s daughter spent her testimony trying to play dumb about the family business which according to the state of New York was not real estate, but fraud.

Maybe Ivanka Trump didn’t know anything because she appeared not to know that her dad was ripping her off.