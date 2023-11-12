Unions Just Keep Winning Under Joe Biden

Facebook

President Joe Biden celebrated a victory by the culinary union in Las Vegas, which is the latest in a series of labor victories since he took office.

Biden said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

Congratulations to the Culinary and Bartenders Unions who worked together in good faith towards an agreement that gives all workers the quality of life they deserve. Las Vegas has a long union history and workers have been critical to the city’s growth and success. All workers – including hospitality workers – should have good jobs with fair pay and benefits that give them the opportunity to provide for themselves and their families. As a candidate for President, I had the honor of joining Culinary Union members on the picket line and standing shoulder-to-shoulder with men and women who form the backbone of a city that brings joy to millions around the world.

These workers understand better than just about anybody that a job is about more than just a paycheck. It’s about dignity. It’s about respect. Most importantly, it’s about being able to look your kid in the eye and say, ‘Honey, it’s going to be okay.’ Union members made clear that one job should be enough. Culinary Union members will have the final say on this tentative agreement, and there are still Las Vegas workers in negotiations who deserve a fair deal. But the sacrifices made by hospitality workers, autoworkers, actors, Teamsters, writers, port workers, rail workers, and health care workers are the driving force behind a growing movement to ensure workers receive a fair share of the value they’ve helped create. This agreement will help give all workers the quality of life they deserve.

Unions have been on a roll since Biden took office. While the President has been unable to get major unionization legislation through Congress, he has done everything in his power through executive orders and the use of the bully pulpit to encourage unionization and the creation of good union jobs.

President Biden promised to be the most pro-union president in history, and his support has helped to create a climate where unions are scoring victories for their members. From autoworkers to healthcare workers, it is good to be in a union right now.

After decades of assault and attrition, the tide may be starting to turn for the US labor movement.

