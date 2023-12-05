Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Lights Up Republicans For Voting Against Women’s Interests

Facebook

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explained to Republicans how women know the GOP is not looking out for their best interests.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said, “And so we’re supposed to sit here on this side of the dais and to the ranking member, to ranking member Lee’s point, see a party that has voted against women’s access. to abortion, voted against our rights, the Lilly Ledbetter Equal Pay Act, voted against the Violence Against Women Act, voted against our right to have access to contraception, and also doesn’t even vote for equal funding, equitable funding in women’s sports, and I’m supposed to believe that this is who’s looking out for my best interests? I think not.”

AOC: We’re supposed to sit here and see a party that has voted against women’s access to abortion, equal pay, the violence against women act, against our right to have access to contraception… and I’m supposed to believe they’re looking out for my best interests? I think not pic.twitter.com/2cHQj8mEc2 — Acyn (@Acyn) December 5, 2023

AOC nailed it. One of the main reasons why Republicans continue to lose elections is that claim to be acting in the best interests of women, but their actions are the opposite of their words. There appears to be a mentality within the Republican Party that they can’t publicly stand by their actual positions, so they have to trick voters by hiding their dangerous and destructive agenda.

Ocasio-Cortez called the GOP out, and Democrats need to do the same thing through the 2024 election.