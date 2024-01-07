Trump Just Got Devastated By His Former White House Press Secretary

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said that Donald Trump knows that he is lying, and he told her to intentionally repeat lies so that people would believe them.

CNN’s Jim Acosta asked Grisham if Trump really believes his lies, if he is a crackpot, or if he is lying on purpose.

Grisham answered, “Well, he’s not a crackpot. He’s a smart man. He was President Of The United States, so we have to give him a modicum of credit for that. He knows he’s lying. He used to tell me when I was press secretary, go out there and say it. It doesn’t matter, Stephanie, say it over and over and over again, people will believe it. He knows his base believes in him. He knows he can basically say anything and his base will believe what he’s saying. I think this will help propel him into the general, but I think that independents and center-leaning Republicans are not going to be buying this. They’re much, much smarter than that. I think he’s going to get in trouble with in the general with these kind of lies.”

Acosta followed up by asking, so he knows he’s lying.

Grisham said, “I know he knows he’s lying. I mean, I, you know, was with him nonstop for six years. He knows all he has to do is continue to say these things, and people will believe him.”

Video:

Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tells @Acosta that Trump knows he’s lying, “I know he knows he’s lying. I mean, I, you know, was with him nonstop for six years. He knows all he has to do is continue to say these things, and people will believe him.” pic.twitter.com/9V58nOjo5A — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 7, 2024

Trump isn’t stupid, in this regard. He knows exactly what he is doing, and what he says is done intentionally. After nearly a decade of Trump on the national political stage, the repetition has become easy to spot.

When Trump repeats something over and over again and doesn’t make an effort to distance himself or blame someone else, it is because he is trying to convince people that a lie is true. Special Counsel Jack Smith probably has a huge list of witnesses who can also testify to what Grisham was saying.

Lies and Trump’s method of operation. He gains power by getting people to believe his lies, which is why it is so vital for the free press to never let Trump slide.

The best way to stop Trump is to not allow his lies to pollute the national dialogue.

The lying is by design. Trump is using it to gain power and destroy a nation.

Support real journalism that doesn’t tolerate Trump’s lies. Donate to PoliticusUSA.