Some Iowa Republicans Won’t Vote For Vivek Ramaswamy Because They Think He’s A Black Muslim

Vivek Ramaswamy has run into resistance from Iowa Republicans no matter how much he campaigns in the state because some voters think that he is a black Muslim.

NBC News reported:

Apoorva Ramaswamy had a simple ask for two supporters of her husband’s presidential campaign: “What do people say” about why they’re not supporting Vivek Ramaswamy, and “what answers can I help you provide?”

“Well, the only one I have and I couldn’t even remember who said it to me, but they mentioned his dark skin and they think he’s Muslim,” a supporter named Theresa Fowler told her at a restaurant meet-and-greet Thursday. “I kind of set them straight on that. I don’t know if they believe me or think I was covering for him, I don’t know.”

Apoorva Ramaswamy listened intently before responding, “Not much we can do about that one.”

The fact that Iowa Republicans would think that Vivek Ramaswamy is a black Muslim should be the least surprising development of the 2024 election. This is Donald Trump’s party. Republican candidates and Republican elected officials can talk all they want about how their party is not racist, but the behavior of many of their rank-and-file voters tells a different story.

A big part of Trump’s success with white rural America is that he embraces racism. It is the same kind of racism and fear of anyone who is different that exists in many parts of rural America.

One should be opposed to Vivek Ramaswamy for his ideas, not his skin color, or incorrect beliefs about his religion.

However, this is Donald Trump’s Republican Party, and in Trump’s GOP anyone who has dark skin and a last name like Ramaswamy will have to deal with racism and bigotry.