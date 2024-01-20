Nikki Haley Calls Out Trump’s Mental Fitness To Be President

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Nikki Haley responded to Trump claiming that she was responsible for security on 1/6 by questioning his mental fitness to be president.

Haley said while speaking in New Hampshire:

Last night, Trump is at a rally and he’s going on and on mentioning me multiple times as to why I didn’t take security during the Capitol riots. Why I didn’t handle January 6th better. I wasn’t even in DC on January 6th. I wasn’t in office then. They’re saying he got confused, that he was talking about something else, he was talking about Nancy Pelosi.

He mentioned me multiple times in that scenario. The concern I have is, I’m not saying anything derogatory, but when you’re dealing with the pressures of a presidency, we can’t have someone else that we question whether they’re mentally fit to do this. We can’t. We can’t. We can’t.

Video:

Haley reacts to Trump’s delusional and confused rant last night where he suggested that she was Speaker of the House on January 6: He got confused. I question if he’s mentally fit pic.twitter.com/tqPOkKTUZN — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) January 20, 2024

By the way, the only people who have been questioning Joe Biden’s mental fitness for office are people like Nikki Haley.

This is the first time in the 2024 campaign that any of the Republican candidates have tried to approach anything close to an attack on Trump, or attempted to highlight Trump’s apparent lack of mental fitness for the office that he is running for.

For more stories like this subscribe to our newsletter:

Haley was correct. She had nothing to do with 1/6, and if Trump is confusing her with Nancy Pelosi, that is a big problem. It isn’t that Trump got confused. It is that Trump stood up in public and confused Pelosi and Haley numerous times.

Whether Republicans want to face it or not, the candidate who is showing that he is mentally unfit for office is Donald Trump.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.