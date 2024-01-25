Trump Is Getting Hysterical As He Calls Nikki Haley A Birdbrain And Threatens Her Donors

Trump is coming unglued and attacking Nikki Haley while threatening anyone who donates to her because she won’t drop out.

Trump Shows Why Republicans Think He Can’t Win

Trump posted on Truth Social:

Nikki “Birdbrain” Haley is very bad for the Republican Party and, indeed, our Country. Her False Statements, Derogatory Comments, and Humiliating Public Loss, is demeaning to True American Patriots. Her anger should be aimed at her Third Rate Political Consultants and, more importantly, Crooked Joe Biden and those that are destroying our Country – NOT THE PEOPLE WHO WILL SAVE IT.

I knew Nikki well, she was average at best, is not the one to take on World Leaders, and she never did. That was up to me, and that is why they respected the United States. When I ran for Office and won, I noticed that the losing Candidate’s “Donors” would immediately come to me, and want to “help out.” This is standard in Politics, but no longer with me. Anybody that makes a “Contribution” to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp. We don’t want them, and will not accept them, because we Put America First, and ALWAYS WILL!

Republicans are already expressing concerns that Trump can’t win in November, and will cost them Congress.

The former president’s attacks on Nikki Haley are an example of why they feel this way.

Trump’s Attack On Nikki Haley Is Sexist

One can disagree with Nikki Haley politically and view her as a shapeshifter who lacks backbone on the campaign trail, but Nikki Haley is not dumb. She probably intellectually could run laps around Donald Trump. Haley is for state legislator and governor of South Carolina. She was also one of the few members of the Trump administration who didn’t sound out of her depth or potentially on drugs when she was UN Ambassador.

Trump is insulting Nikki Haley’s intelligence when he is the one who got laughed at at the UN:

Trump is treating Haley like she is a dumb woman who couldn’t do her job in his administration, so he had to do it for her.

The United States is still loaded with sexism. The recent snub of the Barbie movie by the Oscars, I would argue is evidence that culturally America still has a very long way to go, but women are the most powerful voting group in the United States, and Trump’s attacks on Haley aren’t going to be ignored.

Trump keeps adding fuel to the fire to motivate men and women who don’t subscribe to America’s sexist underpinnings to show up to beat him in November.

Donald Trump can’t control himself and he is already costing himself votes.

Jason is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements. Awards and Professional Memberships Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association