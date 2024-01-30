Sean Hannity Suggests That Taylor Swift Was Brainwashed By The Left

Sean Hannity seems to think that Taylor Swift was lied to and misled by the left as he tried to get her not to support President Biden.

Hannity said, “Maybe she just bought into all the lies about conservatives and Republicans, that they’re racist and sexist and homophobic, and xenophobic and transphobic and Islamophobic, that Republicans and conservatives want dirty air and water and a total ban on all abortion with no exceptions. If she believes all that, she is believing a lie because those talking points are simply untrue. Now, I’m just saying maybe she wants to think twice before making a decision About 2024.”

Video:

Hannity: Maybe Taylor Swift just bought into all the lies about Republicans that they are racist and sexist and homophobic and xenophobic and transphobic and Islamophobic and they want a total ban on abortion… If she believes all that she is believing a lie. pic.twitter.com/rO4rLCtuaw — Acyn (@Acyn) January 31, 2024

Republicans are the ones that are committed to making it more difficult for black people to vote. Republicans are the people who want to repeal marriage equality. Republicans in states across the country are passing laws that discriminate against trans persons, and it is Republicans who don’t believe that climate change is real and think America’s energy future is in fossil fuels. On top of it all, Republicans are passing laws banning abortion in every state where they have power, and Donald Trump already has a plan for a national abortion ban.

Taylor Swift hasn’t been brainwashed, or misled, or lied to. The Republican problem with her is that she is a powerful, successful woman who uses her brain.

Sean Hannity seemed awfully desperate to stop Taylor Swift from endorsing Joe Biden. Trump may think he is more popular than Swift, but given how his flying monkeys in the media are acting, the fear is palpable.

